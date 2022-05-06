Pfizer Cannot Have the 1986 Vaccine Liability Shields Because It Committed a Fraud

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05/05/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough: Pfizer says the Covid vaccines are safe when indeed they aren’t. A German commercial insurance company estimates by extrapolation that 3.6% of the German population is disabled from the vaccines. Because Pfizer committed this fraud, it cannot have the 1986 vaccine liability shields.