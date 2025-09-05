RFK JR’S SHOWDOWN IN THE SENATE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fights for the health of the nation, the mainstream media and political left have launched an all-out campaign to take him down. Get a glimpse into this week’s heated Senate hearing and the major victories he’s already achieved in his short time as HHS Secretary. Plus, get the breaking news out of Florida with a major announcement on the state’s vaccine mandates.