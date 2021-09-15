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America: Freedom to Fascism
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224 views • September 15, 2021
Worth watching & ACTING UPON. Also note the EO that says the government can jab you without your consent. I forgot the time point. Wondering voter ID / "Trump card" => national ID card ?
From Infowars Archives, produced by Aaron Russo.
From Infowars Archives, produced by Aaron Russo.
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