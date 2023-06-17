Create New Account
Authority in the Ecclesia (Church) Part 1
Church: Does it Really Exsit?
Published Saturday |

In this episode we want to show the authority that was given to the Apostles from Jesus.

Matthew 28:18 (ESV) All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me.

Matthew 10:1 (ESV) And he called to him his twelve disciples and gave them authority over unclean spirits, to cast them out, and to heal every disease and every affliction.

Keywords
churchauthoritypastorpastorselderelders

