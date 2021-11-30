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FULL SHOW: New Details Of Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Should Anger And Horrify Every American
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211 views • November 30, 2021
As expected, the mainstream media is ignoring the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, a complete 180 degree turn from the #MeToo movement’s covering of sex abuse to ignoring it now. Owen Shroyer explains how evil the mainstream media is, and the scariest part, they have no remorse or discipline for all the destruction and death they cause. More horrific vaccine side effects are being covered up by mainstream media despite the overwhelming evidence of athletes collapsing and data showing vaccinated people dying at an astronomical rate. The Christmas decorations at the White House are an embarrassment, yet symbolic of the Biden Administration.
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