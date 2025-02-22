Did Not Like to Retain God in Their Knowledge-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB21 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God Gave Them Over to a Reprobate Mind, So They Couldn't Tell Right from Wrong. As God Made Sure That His Word Was Preserved, It Is Evident That the Pagans Borrowed Elements of the Truth from Scripture Rather Than the Other Way Round. Furthermore, the Broader Applications for "Anointed" [Christ or Messiah] Lend Themselves Readily to Mistaken Identities. Then, a Step Beyond the "New Age Jesus" Idea of a "Christ Consciousness" to Say Reality Is Not Biological, It Is Thinking. And What About AI Advancing Beyond Singularity and Sentience to ... Reading Your Mind.