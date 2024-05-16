Due to unrest on the island of New Caledonia, France declared a state of emergency, sent in troops and temporarily blocked access to TikTok.

An initially peaceful demonstration of supporters of the island's independence in the capital of Nuamea escalated into pogroms, leading to the arson and looting of shops, pharmacies, gas stations and cars. Hundreds of people were injured, including dozens of law enforcement officers. Four people died, including a 22-year-old gendarme.

