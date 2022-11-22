Abortion Debate at Planned Parenthood Rally - Huntington Beach

In this video I attend a Planned Parenthood Rally with my Pro Life Poster. Let's just say the people attending were not very happy I was there...

Where I usually post videos that are rather mellow and easy to watch, we decided to go for a "debate style" video this time. I hope you all enjoy my style of debate, as well as learn a thing or two!

FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM! - https://www.instagram.com/jamesklug/

FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER! - https://twitter.com/realjamesklug

FOLLOW ME ON FACEBOOK! - https://www.facebook.com/realJamesKlug/