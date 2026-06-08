IRGC Aerospace Force showing the launch of medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) toward Israel (last night)

The IRGC Aerospace Force has released footage showing the launch of medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) toward Israel (last night), in response to earlier Israeli airstrike on Beirut.

Adding:

⚡️ — Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Baghaei:



Iran insists Lebanon is part of the ceasefire agreement and will not allow Israel or the US to undermine it.



Messages with Washington were already being exchanged "in an atmosphere of extreme suspicion" before today's strikes.



Baghaei says US contradictions — whether intentional or not — have created "enough chaos" in the diplomatic process.



The events of the past 24 hours will "only fuel this chaotic situation" further, he warned.



Adding:

⚡️ — Iranian state-affiliated media reports zero casualties after Israeli airstrikes hit the Karun petrochemical complex in Mahshahr.



➡️ Two strikes struck the facility — full damage assessment still underway.



➡️ Local authorities cutting civilian office presence to 30% capacity as a precautionary measure.



➡️ Essential services including emergency response, power, water, and gas remain fully operational.

Adding, from early this morning:

IRANIAN LOCAL MEDIA REPORT OF SEVERAL EXPLOSIONS ACROSS DIFFERENT AREAS OF WESTERN IRAN.