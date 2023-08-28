Gordon Thomas: Robert Maxwell - Israel's Superspy

Robert Maxwell, characterized by his ruthlessness, volatility, and defiance, possessed insatiable desires: an enormous appetite for food, wine, women, power, and wealth. He fearlessly displayed his ambitions to the world as he tirelessly worked to construct a vast publishing realm. However, beneath the surface of his career, another more compelling ambition thrived, one that remained concealed: his aspiration to serve as a spy for Israel's Mossad. The culmination of this tale, as eloquently presented by Gordon Thomas, a seasoned author entrenched in the enigmatic realm of international intelligence, unfolds in this riveting account.





The clash between the magnate's overt public pursuits and his covert spy missions ultimately culminated in his perplexing demise. Officially attributed to drowning in November 1991 off the Canary Islands, Maxwell's death was, according to Thomas's impeccably positioned sources in London, Washington, and Israel, the result of a profound conflict. Maxwell's initial encounter with Mossad occurred during the 1970s when the adept Israeli intelligence agency absconded with the United States' most advanced intelligence-gathering software, the Enhanced Promis. Ingeniously, Mossad transformed it into an electronic Trojan horse, covertly amassing highly classified data from the very global organizations to which they peddled the software. Facilitating these incredibly sensitive exchanges, valued in the tens of millions across countries like China, Russia, and India, was none other than Robert Maxwell.





Yet, Maxwell wasn't merely an intermediary; he also appropriated a portion of Mossad's profits, along with a staggering sum of 750 million from his employees' pension fund. He did so in a desperate bid to sustain his business empire and cater to the escalating demands of less patient creditors. As he sailed on his yacht that fateful November evening in 1991, Maxwell likely clung to the hope of a potential rescue orchestrated by Mossad – a lifeline that would salvage his faltering endeavors.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/28/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf