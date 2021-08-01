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INSANE Vaccine Mandates IMMINENT! - Americans FACE Tyranny, But WHERE ARE THE PROTESTS?
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1561 views • August 01, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane vaccine passport mandates being enforced on Americans at the moment as Biden comes in daily with slightly more tyrannical pushes towards a forced vaccination campaign.
Despite Federal workers, veterans and many others being forced to get vaccinated or lose jobs, money, homes, etc., there are almost no major protest movements in the United States. The same goes for Canada where protests have largely been banned.
Meanwhile in Europe, MILLIONS of people are taking to the streets demanding an end to the government and their totalitarian vaccine passports. The media is silent, but the people are not. The more people continue to put boots on the ground, the more resistance we will see and the more people will survive this absolute evil mayhem.
As we continue to face further lockdowns and vaccine mandates that destroy our basic fundamental freedoms to our own bodily autonomy, we have to be asking ourselves the question, what are we doing about it?
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this issue closely!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
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JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane vaccine passport mandates being enforced on Americans at the moment as Biden comes in daily with slightly more tyrannical pushes towards a forced vaccination campaign.
Despite Federal workers, veterans and many others being forced to get vaccinated or lose jobs, money, homes, etc., there are almost no major protest movements in the United States. The same goes for Canada where protests have largely been banned.
Meanwhile in Europe, MILLIONS of people are taking to the streets demanding an end to the government and their totalitarian vaccine passports. The media is silent, but the people are not. The more people continue to put boots on the ground, the more resistance we will see and the more people will survive this absolute evil mayhem.
As we continue to face further lockdowns and vaccine mandates that destroy our basic fundamental freedoms to our own bodily autonomy, we have to be asking ourselves the question, what are we doing about it?
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this issue closely!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
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https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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