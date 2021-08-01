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INSANE Vaccine Mandates IMMINENT! - Americans FACE Tyranny, But WHERE ARE THE PROTESTS?
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane vaccine passport mandates being enforced on Americans at the moment as Biden comes in daily with slightly more tyrannical pushes towards a forced vaccination campaign.
Despite Federal workers, veterans and many others being forced to get vaccinated or lose jobs, money, homes, etc., there are almost no major protest movements in the United States. The same goes for Canada where protests have largely been banned.
Meanwhile in Europe, MILLIONS of people are taking to the streets demanding an end to the government and their totalitarian vaccine passports. The media is silent, but the people are not. The more people continue to put boots on the ground, the more resistance we will see and the more people will survive this absolute evil mayhem.
As we continue to face further lockdowns and vaccine mandates that destroy our basic fundamental freedoms to our own bodily autonomy, we have to be asking ourselves the question, what are we doing about it?

Stay tuned as we continue to cover this issue closely!

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
trumpfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticsprotestnwoconspiracybidencanadaunited statesmandatescoronaviruscovid19covidvaccine passportwam
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