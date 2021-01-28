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VIDEO - ‘Very Disturbing’: Dozens of Georgia Witnesses Expose Election Irregularities—Pt 2 | NTD
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20 views • January 28, 2021
• 5-29-20 Declassified General Flynn / Kislyak Transcripts https://www.grassley.senate.gov/sites/default/files/2020-05-29%20ODNI%20to%20CEG%20RHJ%20%28Flynn%20Transcripts%29.pdf
• 5-27-20 Declassified FBI Document that Launched Crossfire Hurricane https://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/JW-v-DOJ-reply-02743.pdf
• 5-19-20 Declassified Susan Rice E-Mail Targeting Michael Flynn https://www.scribd.com/document/462170596/Declassified-Susan-Rice-E-Mail-Targeting-Michael-Flynn
• 5-13-20 Declassified List of Unmaskings
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2020-05-13%20ODNI%20to%20CEG%20RHJ%20(Unmasking).pdf
• 5-7-20 Declassified 53 HPSCI Transcripts (Russia Investigation Testimonies) https://www.dni.gov/index.php/features/2753-53-hpsci-transcripts
• 4-30-20 Flynn: Exculpatory Evidence Unsealed – Filing https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592.189.0_1.pdf
• 4-29-20 Flynn: Exculpatory Evidence Unsealed - Priestap Notes https://justthenews.com/sites/default/files/2020-04/FlynnFBINotes_0.pdf
• Resignation List
https://www.resignation.info/list
• How the Chinese Regime Colluded with WHO During the Pandemic: Infographic https://e.infogram.com/d1919ad0-53e5-45a5-88c3-44ba8b23af19?parent_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theepochtimes.com%2Finfographic-how-the-chinese-regime-colluded-with-who-during-the-pandemic_3372694.html&;src=embed#async_embed
• Massive Dump Of Video Clips Documenting Looters And Violent Riots During George Floyd Protests
https://centipedenation.com/transmissions/massive-dump-of-video-clips-documenting-looters-and-violent-riots-during-george-floyd-protests/
• BOMBSHELL: Planned Parenthood officials admit under oath to selling aborted body parts https://www.liveaction.org/news/bombshell-planned-parenthood-admits-oath-aborted-parts/
• Transcript to Historical Trump Speech 6-1-20
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/donald-trump-speech-transcript-june-1-trump-may-deploy-us-military-to-cities
• FISA Abuse Timeline: Epoch
https://cdn.epoch.cloud/assets/static_assets/FISA-abuse-timeline.jpg
• DHS Biodefense Lab Study
https://www.scribd.com/document/456897616/DHSST
• 4-16-20 DECLAS FISA docs new
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/fisa-investigation
• Mockingbird Media
https://centipedenation.com/analysis-and-reports/operation-mockingbird-a-social-engineered-reality/
• Just The News John Solomon
https://justthenews.com/key-witness-told-team-mueller-russia-collusion-evidence-found.html
• Soros Ran American Organizations
http://www.ruthfullyyours.com/2010/11/16/read-this-mind-boggling-list-of-soros-funded-organizations/
• CoronaVirus Zero Hedge
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/coronavirus-contains-hiv-insertions-stoking-fears-over-artificially-created-bioweapon
• Clinton Foundation Pay2Play
https://epochtimes.today/clinton-foundation-pay-to-play-model-under-investigation-infographic/
• China war on America Infographic
https://cdn.epoch.cloud/infographics/Chinas_Secret_War_Against_America_Epoch-Times_Infographic.pdf
• Space Race Infographic https://m.theepochtimes.com/assets/uploads/2018/03/22/The_New_Space_Race_Epoch_Times-1.jpg
• Unlawful Spying FISA Infographic https://img.theepochtimes.com/assets/uploads/2018/03/22/fisa-spying-infographic.jpg
• Uranium One Scandal Infographic https://throughthelookingglassnews.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/epoch_times_uranium_one_final.jpg
• Insurance Policy Infographic https://throughthelookingglassnews.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/fusion-gps-map_the-epoch-times.jpg
• Beyond the Memo Infographic https://throughthelookingglassnews.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/final_memo_epochtimes-1-e1517754294263.jpg
• Awan Scandal Infographic https://m.theepochtimes.com/assets/uploads/2018/04/12/Awan_Congressional_Scandal_Epoch_Times-1.jpg
• JFK
https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32403785.pdf
• CIA MSM https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/hearings/ciasuseofjournal00unit.pdf
• FBI VAULT HRC
https://vault.fbi.gov/hillary-r.-clinton
• FBI Declassified 9/11
https://archive.org/details/DancingIsraelisFBIReport/page/n83
• 5-27-20 Declassified FBI Document that Launched Crossfire Hurricane https://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/JW-v-DOJ-reply-02743.pdf
• 5-19-20 Declassified Susan Rice E-Mail Targeting Michael Flynn https://www.scribd.com/document/462170596/Declassified-Susan-Rice-E-Mail-Targeting-Michael-Flynn
• 5-13-20 Declassified List of Unmaskings
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2020-05-13%20ODNI%20to%20CEG%20RHJ%20(Unmasking).pdf
• 5-7-20 Declassified 53 HPSCI Transcripts (Russia Investigation Testimonies) https://www.dni.gov/index.php/features/2753-53-hpsci-transcripts
• 4-30-20 Flynn: Exculpatory Evidence Unsealed – Filing https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592.189.0_1.pdf
• 4-29-20 Flynn: Exculpatory Evidence Unsealed - Priestap Notes https://justthenews.com/sites/default/files/2020-04/FlynnFBINotes_0.pdf
• Resignation List
https://www.resignation.info/list
• How the Chinese Regime Colluded with WHO During the Pandemic: Infographic https://e.infogram.com/d1919ad0-53e5-45a5-88c3-44ba8b23af19?parent_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theepochtimes.com%2Finfographic-how-the-chinese-regime-colluded-with-who-during-the-pandemic_3372694.html&;src=embed#async_embed
• Massive Dump Of Video Clips Documenting Looters And Violent Riots During George Floyd Protests
https://centipedenation.com/transmissions/massive-dump-of-video-clips-documenting-looters-and-violent-riots-during-george-floyd-protests/
• BOMBSHELL: Planned Parenthood officials admit under oath to selling aborted body parts https://www.liveaction.org/news/bombshell-planned-parenthood-admits-oath-aborted-parts/
• Transcript to Historical Trump Speech 6-1-20
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/donald-trump-speech-transcript-june-1-trump-may-deploy-us-military-to-cities
• FISA Abuse Timeline: Epoch
https://cdn.epoch.cloud/assets/static_assets/FISA-abuse-timeline.jpg
• DHS Biodefense Lab Study
https://www.scribd.com/document/456897616/DHSST
• 4-16-20 DECLAS FISA docs new
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/fisa-investigation
• Mockingbird Media
https://centipedenation.com/analysis-and-reports/operation-mockingbird-a-social-engineered-reality/
• Just The News John Solomon
https://justthenews.com/key-witness-told-team-mueller-russia-collusion-evidence-found.html
• Soros Ran American Organizations
http://www.ruthfullyyours.com/2010/11/16/read-this-mind-boggling-list-of-soros-funded-organizations/
• CoronaVirus Zero Hedge
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/coronavirus-contains-hiv-insertions-stoking-fears-over-artificially-created-bioweapon
• Clinton Foundation Pay2Play
https://epochtimes.today/clinton-foundation-pay-to-play-model-under-investigation-infographic/
• China war on America Infographic
https://cdn.epoch.cloud/infographics/Chinas_Secret_War_Against_America_Epoch-Times_Infographic.pdf
• Space Race Infographic https://m.theepochtimes.com/assets/uploads/2018/03/22/The_New_Space_Race_Epoch_Times-1.jpg
• Unlawful Spying FISA Infographic https://img.theepochtimes.com/assets/uploads/2018/03/22/fisa-spying-infographic.jpg
• Uranium One Scandal Infographic https://throughthelookingglassnews.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/epoch_times_uranium_one_final.jpg
• Insurance Policy Infographic https://throughthelookingglassnews.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/fusion-gps-map_the-epoch-times.jpg
• Beyond the Memo Infographic https://throughthelookingglassnews.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/final_memo_epochtimes-1-e1517754294263.jpg
• Awan Scandal Infographic https://m.theepochtimes.com/assets/uploads/2018/04/12/Awan_Congressional_Scandal_Epoch_Times-1.jpg
• JFK
https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32403785.pdf
• CIA MSM https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/hearings/ciasuseofjournal00unit.pdf
• FBI VAULT HRC
https://vault.fbi.gov/hillary-r.-clinton
• FBI Declassified 9/11
https://archive.org/details/DancingIsraelisFBIReport/page/n83
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