© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coney Barrett is grilled about George Floyd, Roe V Wade
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • October 14, 2020
President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faces heat from Senators Dick Durbin and Dianne Feinstein during confirmation hearings over her thoughts on the viral police video, and how she would look at situations involving the Roe V Wade and similar cases. - via Newsmax TV's special confirmation hearing coverage
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.