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Senior Trump HHS COVID Advisor Drops BOMBS! Task Force Mislead POTUS, No "Pandemic"
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937 views • August 29, 2021
WOW! Dr. Paul E. Alexander appeared on "The Stew Peters Show", confirming what we have all suspected, and leaving no doubt about what's really behind the COVID narrative.
https://rumble.com/vlrhav-senior-trump-hhs-covid-advisor-drops-bombs-task-force-mislead-potus-no-pand.html
Stew Peters lived up to his reputation for asking the real questions, in search of the uncomfortable truth.
Dr. Alexander was not shy about answering the questions surrounding President Trump, the "pandemic" and the "vaccines".
https://rumble.com/vlrhav-senior-trump-hhs-covid-advisor-drops-bombs-task-force-mislead-potus-no-pand.html
Stew Peters lived up to his reputation for asking the real questions, in search of the uncomfortable truth.
Dr. Alexander was not shy about answering the questions surrounding President Trump, the "pandemic" and the "vaccines".
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