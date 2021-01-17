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(90) PEDOGATE, ELECTION RIGGING, TORTURE, MAYHEM, MURDER, & MUCH MORE, EXPOSED
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146 views • January 17, 2021
ISRAEL, JEWS, DID 911, & KILLED JFK ;
911 ; http://www.911missinglinks.com ,,,
JFK ; http://www.afrocubaweb.com/news/mossadjfk.htm
SCHLUND Vs. BUSH ; PLANNED OVERTHROW, of the USA by the CIA
(1973 nanotech covertly embedded in vaccine needles)
http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-9/06.html
911 ; http://www.911missinglinks.com ,,,
JFK ; http://www.afrocubaweb.com/news/mossadjfk.htm
SCHLUND Vs. BUSH ; PLANNED OVERTHROW, of the USA by the CIA
(1973 nanotech covertly embedded in vaccine needles)
http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-9/06.html
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