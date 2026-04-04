Artemis II: The Intergalactic Plumbers

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The Artemis II mission is in peril! A critical waste system failure threatens to end humanity's return to the Moon. But just when all hope seems lost, two unexpected heroes arrive: intergalactic plumbers! Can these cosmic contractors, with their advanced tech and quirky humor, fix the unfixable and save the mission? Or will the Artemis II crew be stuck in a truly sticky situation?