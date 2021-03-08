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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - March 8, 2021
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160 views • March 08, 2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny says this Covid vaccine is a well-designed killing tool. She says the vaccine kills type 2 macrophages in the body that usually act like firemen. She claims the jab can make antibodies that attack more than 25 organs in the body.
A doctor in France says the vaccine has killed 40 times more old people than the virus itself, 260 times more young people than the virus would have.
Dr. Scott Jensen says lockdowns and fear-mongering are killing people. On 'Corona Crazy,' they're giving apes the vaccine, and JP Sears rocks on 'Commie Crackdown.'
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-march-8-2021
A doctor in France says the vaccine has killed 40 times more old people than the virus itself, 260 times more young people than the virus would have.
Dr. Scott Jensen says lockdowns and fear-mongering are killing people. On 'Corona Crazy,' they're giving apes the vaccine, and JP Sears rocks on 'Commie Crackdown.'
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-march-8-2021
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