Biden's Iranian Handout Threatens National Security

A beast in the middle east has been unleashed as a spokesperson for Hamas declared that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood had begun and that they had decided "....to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel), their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," As 5000 rockets were fired in a first strike within 20 minutes. As Hamas flooded into Israel taking hostages and murdering civilians as they went door to door.

The Deep state military industrial complex puppet Administration's quest to start wars all over the world hit a new milestone.

In a move to outdo the criminal neglect waged on our military and foreign policy nightmare that launched Joe Biden's Presidency in Afghanistan. And an unraveling of President Trump's historic Abraham Accords that brought peace to the Middle East.Biden's Secretary of State Blinken authorized the inevitable.

And as the American border is overrun, we have known for a decade that the Lebanese Hezbollah network, an arm of Iranian terror, has positioned itself in Mexico with a massive arms stockpile. At this very moment establishing cells within the United States with their Mexican Cartel allies.

Meanwhile, Iran's parliament chants "Death to Israel Death to America!" a horrific outcome made possible by the billions of taxpayer dollars handed over to the Iranian regime by the a Biden Administration that has become a danger to worldwide stability.