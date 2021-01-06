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What Happened In Washington DC on Jan 6, 2021?
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50 views • January 11, 2021
Our panel of American citizens ask about and report on what they saw while there. The murder of Ashli Babbitt at the capitol is discussed.
Our panelists Boni Driskill, Angie Morfin, Lupe Morfin, Dave Gibson and Frank Jorge.
Our panelists Boni Driskill, Angie Morfin, Lupe Morfin, Dave Gibson and Frank Jorge.
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