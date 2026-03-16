UAE: Consequences of the attacks by Iranian drones in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

The consequences of the attacks by Iranian drones in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

More: The UAE government: The production of crude oil by the Emirati oil giant ADNOC in Abu Dhabi has dropped by more than half.

Adding:

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius:

What does Trump expect, that a handful of European frigates can do what the powerful US Navy cannot? This is not our war, and we did not start it.

Germany will not participate with its army in ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding:

Turkish journalist Yahya Bostan:

Netanyahu convinced Trump by saying: "Kill the leader, and it will be easy to deal with the rest. The people will overthrow the regime."

Three weeks later, the change of regime is no longer even being discussed. The war has narrowed down to the Strait of Hormuz, and now Trump is seeking international support to resume the shipping route.

Most likely, he is deeply regretting this now.