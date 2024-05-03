Create New Account
2045 Strategic Social Initiative: A New Era for Humanity 2012 - We invite all interested specialists: scientists, politicians, mass media personalities, philosophers, futurologists and businessmen
Published Yesterday

2045 Social Initiative main page : http://2045.com/

.

2045 Strategic Social Initiative http://2045.com/manifest/

.

2045 Initiative" on YouTube

https://youtube.com/@2045Initiative?si=qsd8NWIlu9_ptSyu

.

Twitter since 2012: 2045 Initiative" on YouTube

https://youtube.com/@2045Initiative?si=qsd8NWIlu9_ptSyu

.

Lecture 2045 / From neuroprostheses to full emulation of the brain and towards Avatar C 2014 https://youtu.be/DWyTBnRraQs?si=IMg9oqwJjj9UMr6O

.

ENG / GF2045 Global Future International Congress / NY'2013

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2xxQKxGPvDYkegpmsehfWMbDJPVKRvbr&si=9gxbOXNqytbtHQzX

.

2045 25 Avatar Technology Digest / New way to monitor vital signs / Atom-scale submarine https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2xxQKxGPvDbBf-KUG1bIfps7UEIxrgwK&si=3br8-ToVhaWijBIx

.

[THERE IS SO MUCH  EVIDENCE BELOW]

.

.

.

Mrna & Light to "Read & Write" Biology Oxford Chemistry - Controlling DNA Function 2023

https://rumble.com/v4n5w5h-mrna-and-light-to-read-and-write-biology-oxford-chemistry-2023.html

.

Radiofrequency/Microwave Radiation Biological Effects and Safety Standards: A Review - Rome Laboratory - Air Force Materiel Command GrAffin Mr Force Ban, New York 1994

https://rumble.com/v4n4lfr-april-2-2024.html

(PDF) https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/citations/ADA282886

