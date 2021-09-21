IN CASE YOU DID NOT KNOW IT...THEY ARE FEEDING US OUR DEAD. LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION BELOW

Remember, they always tell us what they are going to do to us before they do it. It may not be in a way that is what we are used to seeing. We may have to read between the lines or use our imagination. But they do this time after time. More videos I have posted on this topic:Enjoy Soylent Green: It's People! Its in your food!:New body liquefaction unit unveiled for Florida USA - Soylent Green:They told us about this in the movie "Soylent Green". You can watch it here:Soylent Green (1973) - Takes place in 2022 (Interesting choice of years) How did they know?:Our Satanic One world Government Has been liquefying the dead and feeding it to us with the Impossible Burger a supposedly all vegan substitute for beef... What they don't tell you is the red liquid they use for flavor is the liquified dead. Plz Share this video.Source: MaxResistanceOther videos you may find interesting:She quits her job over the PA system at Walmart. Epic. ROFL. The boss is a pervert?Dignitaries World Leaders CEO's and Politicians attended this ceremony. Here are the deleted scenesThe Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?Why is the blood of the vaxed so dark? Black Blood? Who is really playing Joe Biden behind the mask?Hospital Administrator Lots of People Will Die - Doctors BAN HCQ & IvermectinCERN and Demon Portals - Destruction of Souls (2016)Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff!Gene Decode-BLOWING UP LAX ON 9/11? AND DUTCH DUMBS WHERE ALL THIS EVIL WE LIVE IN STARTEDNurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to DiePatients are being murdered for money. Hospitals are either empty or full of the vaccinatedMURDER FOR MONEY! Medical Hit Men (Doctors), Patients Held Hostage, Hospital Shutdowns!Girl cries at dentist because she can't smoke weed for a week and can't suck...well just watch.Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in lawListen to what this funeral director says about his experience in Covid land from 2019 to today.HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITYOne Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention To