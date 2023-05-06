Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘Kiev attacked Sevastopol using sea corridors intended for grain exports’ – Russian Deputy FM
10 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

RT


May 6, 2023


The Black Sea Grain Initiative deal expires on May 18th, will it be renewed?


RT spoke exclusively with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, after his meeting with the UN Trade and Development chief. The Russian diplomat shared his take on the international agreement.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2mahuq-kiev-attacked-sevastopol-using-sea-corridors-intended-for-grain-exports-rus.html

Keywords
russiaunwarunited nationsukrainertsevastopolgrain exportssea corridorsblack sea grain initiativesergey vershininrussian deputy foreign ministertrade and development chief

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket