‘Kiev attacked Sevastopol using sea corridors intended for grain exports’ – Russian Deputy FM

May 6, 2023
The Black Sea Grain Initiative deal expires on May 18th, will it be renewed?
RT spoke exclusively with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, after his meeting with the UN Trade and Development chief. The Russian diplomat shared his take on the international agreement.
