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Oxford Vaccine Scientist Admits — NO Herd Immunity From Jabs
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52 views • August 13, 2021
The jab doesn’t protect or does it? CDC Director Walensky says the obvious — it doesn’t stop transmission by vaccinated. Now a professor with the Oxford Vaccine Group (AstraZeneca) says herd immunity is impossible. So why are we obsessing and forcing jabs?
And this Oxford Vaccine "Scientist" is lying (no surprise) about"variants" - sars cov 2 do NOT exists and there are no variants! People are dying and suffering side effects from JABS!
Do NOT take this poison jab, your immune system is the best weapon as it served humanity for 1000s years and we are still alive.
Georgia Guidestones, Lucifers 10 commandments. The Rothschilds rule the earth. They own Vanguard and Blackrock that own everything.
Resist, do not comply.- jimihelms
source:
The David Knight Show
And this Oxford Vaccine "Scientist" is lying (no surprise) about"variants" - sars cov 2 do NOT exists and there are no variants! People are dying and suffering side effects from JABS!
Do NOT take this poison jab, your immune system is the best weapon as it served humanity for 1000s years and we are still alive.
Georgia Guidestones, Lucifers 10 commandments. The Rothschilds rule the earth. They own Vanguard and Blackrock that own everything.
Resist, do not comply.- jimihelms
source:
The David Knight Show
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