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Qui sommes- nous? Loi Maritime vs Common Law
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718 views • November 20, 2021
Cette vidéo explique qui nous sommes dans le système de la loi Maritime, l'intrusion du Gouvernement de notre vie dès notre Naissance et Comment on peut utilisé le Common law pour amener la vérité à la cour.
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