THE CITY THAT NEVER SEES — NYC Blanketed in Wildfire Smoke All the Way from CANADA

Breitbart
June 7, 2023
New Yorkers were greeted to a smoggy sight Wednesday morning, as wildfire smoke from Canada drifted down to cast a haze over New York City. Mayor Eric Adams issued an Air Quality Health Advisory in response.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nc846hWKmMY/
