Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE CITY THAT NEVER SEES — NYC Blanketed in Wildfire Smoke All the Way from CANADA
97 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

Breitbart


June 7, 2023


New Yorkers were greeted to a smoggy sight Wednesday morning, as wildfire smoke from Canada drifted down to cast a haze over New York City. Mayor Eric Adams issued an Air Quality Health Advisory in response.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nc846hWKmMY/

Keywords
smokenew yorkcanadanycbreitbartwildfire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket