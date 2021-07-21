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Are we now in the opening days of the second American Revolution?
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10 views • July 21, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/are-we-now-in-the-opening-days-of-the-second-american-revolution/
Being a Patriot in the 2nd American Revolution. It took 230 years, but the collectivists have succeeded in all but destroying our republic from within by leveraging our cherished freedoms to destroy our cherished freedoms, and most Americans have been so dumbed down that they did not see it happening. Complacency has replaced patriotism as the noteworthy characteristic of being an American in the 21st Century.
So here we are, right back where we started in 1776, only now the tyranny is total and quite extraordinary because of the advanced technology that can track our every movement, controlling our lives from cradle to grave. Our challenge is more important that ever before because the limited government that we formed to free ourselves from tyranny has grown into a leviathan that is a thousandfold more dangerous and lethal to the concept of individual liberty than King George could even conceive, and this leviathan was suckled on the mother's milk of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights while destroying us from within like a cancer. How could we allow this to happen?
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
Guest: Mark Sutherland – Founder – Creative Hub Productions. Movie Producer, Political Analyst and Public Speaker born and raised in the United Kingdom, Mark has been involved in the Television and film industry in various roles in the U.K. since 1992, making drama for the BBC, ITV and CH4. His latest short drama about communism has been in 3 U.S.In 2016, Mark entered the most important political event in recent UK history, producing and directing “Flexcit the Movie”: The Definitive EU EXIT Plan.
Guest: Dr. Harry Booyens is an internationally recognized, multiple award winning PhD Defense & Aerospace physicist. He is originally from South Africa with a 360-year bloodline in that country. He has worked in Research and Development in South Africa, the United States, and Canada. His book AmaBhulu – The Birth and Death of the Second America explains the parallels between the settlement of South Africa and America.
Full Guest Bio's at www.danhappel.com
Being a Patriot in the 2nd American Revolution. It took 230 years, but the collectivists have succeeded in all but destroying our republic from within by leveraging our cherished freedoms to destroy our cherished freedoms, and most Americans have been so dumbed down that they did not see it happening. Complacency has replaced patriotism as the noteworthy characteristic of being an American in the 21st Century.
So here we are, right back where we started in 1776, only now the tyranny is total and quite extraordinary because of the advanced technology that can track our every movement, controlling our lives from cradle to grave. Our challenge is more important that ever before because the limited government that we formed to free ourselves from tyranny has grown into a leviathan that is a thousandfold more dangerous and lethal to the concept of individual liberty than King George could even conceive, and this leviathan was suckled on the mother's milk of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights while destroying us from within like a cancer. How could we allow this to happen?
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
Guest: Mark Sutherland – Founder – Creative Hub Productions. Movie Producer, Political Analyst and Public Speaker born and raised in the United Kingdom, Mark has been involved in the Television and film industry in various roles in the U.K. since 1992, making drama for the BBC, ITV and CH4. His latest short drama about communism has been in 3 U.S.In 2016, Mark entered the most important political event in recent UK history, producing and directing “Flexcit the Movie”: The Definitive EU EXIT Plan.
Guest: Dr. Harry Booyens is an internationally recognized, multiple award winning PhD Defense & Aerospace physicist. He is originally from South Africa with a 360-year bloodline in that country. He has worked in Research and Development in South Africa, the United States, and Canada. His book AmaBhulu – The Birth and Death of the Second America explains the parallels between the settlement of South Africa and America.
Full Guest Bio's at www.danhappel.com
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