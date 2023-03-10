Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Watch on BrighteonBuy this Video

Circa 14 years ago we suggested DIY-ing electronic pandemic-defence devices. For future bioweapons, we have a different prep list of items that are getting harder to get.
118 views
channel image
007EverythingIsARichmansTrick
Published Yesterday |

 These obscure tools are key to my survival.  We use most of these weekly if not daily.  Furthermore, one or more investments in them more than doubled in just 2 months.

Keywords
preppingdiysurvivalchinawarsanctionsww3tradetherapygeartoolsvancouvermagnetembargopreppricesdevicesdollar storesadsdiedsuddenlygadgeteerstdp lamp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket