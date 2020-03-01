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(Language warning) ANTIFA INFILTRATED
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33 views • March 01, 2020
I snuck into their fake "anti-hate" group meeting to not only find out they create hate but also they recruit for antifa protesters!
***WARNING*** You WILL experience leftist bullshit and yes it will annoy you but listen close to their agendas and see for yourself just how hateful and exclusionary they really are! (They also create funding to bail out lawbreaker protesters from jail)
***WARNING*** You WILL experience leftist bullshit and yes it will annoy you but listen close to their agendas and see for yourself just how hateful and exclusionary they really are! (They also create funding to bail out lawbreaker protesters from jail)
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