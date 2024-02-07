Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why Michelle Obama COULD BE the Democrats’ 2024 presidential nominee
channel image
High Hopes
3037 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
89 views
Published 13 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Feb 6, 2024


Could the Democrat Party ditch President Biden and nominate former First Lady Michelle Obama for president in the 2024 election? Glenn thinks it’s possible, especially given how much chatter the topic has gotten. Glenn reviews one theory of how the Democrats could make the switch.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_aki-RiYiE


Keywords
democratselectionmichelle obama2024glenn beckpresidential nominee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket