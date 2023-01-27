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https://gettr.com/post/p2735kh17ee
01/27/2023 We must unite and fight against the racial discrimination against us by SEC & DOJ
As a fellow fighter of NFSC we must be united and brave to stand out when possible. We must fight for ourselves, for the next generation, for entire race.
#SEC #DOJ #racialdiscrimination