https://gettr.com/post/p2735kh17ee
01/27/2023 We must unite and fight against the racial discrimination against us by SEC & DOJ
As a fellow fighter of NFSC we must be united and brave to stand out when possible. We must fight for ourselves, for the next generation, for entire race.
#SEC #DOJ #racialdiscrimination
