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10/26/2021 The Stew Peters Show Ft. Patrick Howley, Vincent James & More
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400 views • October 26, 2021
10/26/2021 The Stew Peters Show
Visit Stew Peters' website: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
Patrick Howley- FDA committee pfizer ties members have deep connections to pharma company.
Vincent James- "Fully Vaxxed" death rate soars
Anonymous Physical Therapist- Pediatirc jab whistleblower reports how kids react to injections
Dr. Zev Zelenko- Protect kids against virus/jab
William Castro- Educators sue biden over vaxx
Carlos Cortez, Jr.- "Money Minute" Cortezwm.com
Visit Stew Peters' website: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
Patrick Howley- FDA committee pfizer ties members have deep connections to pharma company.
Vincent James- "Fully Vaxxed" death rate soars
Anonymous Physical Therapist- Pediatirc jab whistleblower reports how kids react to injections
Dr. Zev Zelenko- Protect kids against virus/jab
William Castro- Educators sue biden over vaxx
Carlos Cortez, Jr.- "Money Minute" Cortezwm.com
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