P.2 Covid PPE waste excessive at Royal Perth Hospital; environment loses; (and I am a naughty boy) MVI_8758

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9670ed73-5b0a-486a-a086-fd32907875e3

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9f410bae-b6a6-4033-b38c-e5f5f018d646

Update: tomorrow is the seventh day of JK’s Covid isolation, and I am still donning a suit plus glasses and heavier duty mask to enter her room, and required to dispose of most of it every time I leave, however brief my time in the room. She has not been symptomatic the entire time, but for a couple of days of a nasally-congested voice. We must worship and obey the RAT and PCR test results.

After sneaking in to my wife’s hospital room at Royal Perth, and helping out for almost 3 hours on Wednesday evening, using only gloves as needed, the next night I was politely read the riot act, and required to gown up, mask up, glasses up, and permanently glove up, to be able to do anything for her, due to her Covid-19 positive status, even though she is non-symptomatic. I have to dispose of everything each time I leave the room, and put it all back on again to reenter. Someone is making zillions from flogging this stuff in huge quantities to the medical system in Australia, the environment has the burden of far more plastic-based waste, and people are suffering unnecessarily in hot PPE, with restricted oxygenation, etc., etc. And it’s a hoax. And, who is offered even vitamin D, or zinc?