Bad Brains +++ Coptic Times

So,

As I said before, any and all forms of popular music, regardless of "genre" have a Black American Genesis.

The Bad Brains are originally from Washington D.C., but for a time lived in Lizard Lick , North Carolina.

They have a song called "Banned in D.C." that describes how they could not play in their Hometown, because they are hardcore Rastafarians, and Rastafarians are ultra-religious,quite conservative, and are a real-deal threat to the "powers that be".

When I was in Leadfoot, the Orginal Drummer, Jon McClain, is a real-deal Rastafarian. They are , for all intents and purposes, of the Tribe of Mary, Mother of Jesus.

Love it, or hate it, when Rabbi Yeshuah walked the Earth as a Living Man, He resembled Lenny Kravitz.

A Jewish Israelite Father.

A Jewish Ethiopian Mother.

Go ahead and laugh this off if You must, I KNOW the truth.

Anyhoo, the Bad Brains invented "Hardcore Punk Rock", allthough one of the tenets of the Rastafarian Religion is that homosexuals should be put to death by stoning, they probably dont like the "punk" label, as a "punk" is a "catcher". Catch My drift?

Anyhoo, here are the lyrics ;;;;



These are Coptic Times

Got a Right to live My Life

With No Burdens over Me

So I choose to read the HOLY BIBLE

And TAKE what JAH has given Me

It seems that all through Life,One fact Prevails,

That The RIGHTEOUS ALL LIVE ON

These are coptic times

Leaving this place wont be no big disgrace

Let loose of those lies, and hold on to Your FAITH

in a matter of time,there wont be no space

Let loose of those lies,and hold onto Your FAITH

Revelation been Foretold, NOW the next is UP TO YOU!

I CHOOSE TO DO THE RIGHT, IM LIVING IN TRUTH!

ISRAEL MUST UNITE

ISRAEL MUST UNITE

Its the Youth that GOD HAS ORDAINED

AND HES CALLING YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I am Phillip William Swisher, and I DEFINITELY approve this message.