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Bad Brains +++ Coptic Times
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32 views • August 11, 2019
So,
As I said before, any and all forms of popular music, regardless of "genre" have a Black American Genesis.
The Bad Brains are originally from Washington D.C., but for a time lived in Lizard Lick , North Carolina.
They have a song called "Banned in D.C." that describes how they could not play in their Hometown, because they are hardcore Rastafarians, and Rastafarians are ultra-religious,quite conservative, and are a real-deal threat to the "powers that be".
When I was in Leadfoot, the Orginal Drummer, Jon McClain, is a real-deal Rastafarian. They are , for all intents and purposes, of the Tribe of Mary, Mother of Jesus.
Love it, or hate it, when Rabbi Yeshuah walked the Earth as a Living Man, He resembled Lenny Kravitz.
A Jewish Israelite Father.
A Jewish Ethiopian Mother.
Go ahead and laugh this off if You must, I KNOW the truth.
Anyhoo, the Bad Brains invented "Hardcore Punk Rock", allthough one of the tenets of the Rastafarian Religion is that homosexuals should be put to death by stoning, they probably dont like the "punk" label, as a "punk" is a "catcher". Catch My drift?
Anyhoo, here are the lyrics ;;;;
These are Coptic Times
Got a Right to live My Life
With No Burdens over Me
So I choose to read the HOLY BIBLE
And TAKE what JAH has given Me
It seems that all through Life,One fact Prevails,
That The RIGHTEOUS ALL LIVE ON
These are coptic times
Leaving this place wont be no big disgrace
Let loose of those lies, and hold on to Your FAITH
in a matter of time,there wont be no space
Let loose of those lies,and hold onto Your FAITH
Revelation been Foretold, NOW the next is UP TO YOU!
I CHOOSE TO DO THE RIGHT, IM LIVING IN TRUTH!
ISRAEL MUST UNITE
ISRAEL MUST UNITE
Its the Youth that GOD HAS ORDAINED
AND HES CALLING YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I DEFINITELY approve this message.
As I said before, any and all forms of popular music, regardless of "genre" have a Black American Genesis.
The Bad Brains are originally from Washington D.C., but for a time lived in Lizard Lick , North Carolina.
They have a song called "Banned in D.C." that describes how they could not play in their Hometown, because they are hardcore Rastafarians, and Rastafarians are ultra-religious,quite conservative, and are a real-deal threat to the "powers that be".
When I was in Leadfoot, the Orginal Drummer, Jon McClain, is a real-deal Rastafarian. They are , for all intents and purposes, of the Tribe of Mary, Mother of Jesus.
Love it, or hate it, when Rabbi Yeshuah walked the Earth as a Living Man, He resembled Lenny Kravitz.
A Jewish Israelite Father.
A Jewish Ethiopian Mother.
Go ahead and laugh this off if You must, I KNOW the truth.
Anyhoo, the Bad Brains invented "Hardcore Punk Rock", allthough one of the tenets of the Rastafarian Religion is that homosexuals should be put to death by stoning, they probably dont like the "punk" label, as a "punk" is a "catcher". Catch My drift?
Anyhoo, here are the lyrics ;;;;
These are Coptic Times
Got a Right to live My Life
With No Burdens over Me
So I choose to read the HOLY BIBLE
And TAKE what JAH has given Me
It seems that all through Life,One fact Prevails,
That The RIGHTEOUS ALL LIVE ON
These are coptic times
Leaving this place wont be no big disgrace
Let loose of those lies, and hold on to Your FAITH
in a matter of time,there wont be no space
Let loose of those lies,and hold onto Your FAITH
Revelation been Foretold, NOW the next is UP TO YOU!
I CHOOSE TO DO THE RIGHT, IM LIVING IN TRUTH!
ISRAEL MUST UNITE
ISRAEL MUST UNITE
Its the Youth that GOD HAS ORDAINED
AND HES CALLING YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I DEFINITELY approve this message.
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