Piers Morgan said anti-vaxxers should be barred from going anywhere; he has changed his mind

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Jeffery Jaxen tells Del Bigtree of The Highwire on 20 Oct 2022 that Piers Morgan said anti-vaxxers — the unvaccinated — should be barred from going anywhere. Now, he has changed his mind. The full 2:41 hour episode is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XooOBNGiWTWU/
Piers Morgan is and always will be an utter C@nt......
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News