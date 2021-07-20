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Will: Breaking 'Death for Profit' = Premeditated Murder - the 'Jab' Is an Act of Terrorism [20.07.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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80 views • July 20, 2021
LINK TO RUMBLE for Slower Connections unable to view this video on BitChute:
https://rumble.com/vk3iwh-july-20-2021.html

Special Thanks to Canada's "Chickehead" for helping me in this research of Mass Murder - GENOCIDE

I realize the TRUTH may be hard for many to swallow but it has to be told in order for people to wake up. This is the most explosive video evidence to date and will have the sheep shaking their heads in disbelief as to what they have been corralled into.

Why are these criminals still walking the streets? Your answer is in this video and it may come down to exactly what happened to John Lennon .... assassination by the people.

THE WORLD'S TOP SCIENTIFIC EXPERTS AND DOCTORS are stepping up and coming forward with shocking Whistleblower Revelations on the deadly experimental injections.

You are basically being used as a lab rat to find out how long it takes to kill certain individuals by using different combinations of lethal injections.

Hundreds of thousands are already DEAD and is being covered up by the Complicit News Media, criminal politicians and Health officials.
"THEY KNOW EVERYTHING" as Doctor Jane Ruby and Dr. David Martin testify to.

Verterinarian Peter Daszak, a British Zoologist, implicates himself in these crimes when he says "Investors will respond if they see PROFIT at the end of the process"

Anthony Fauci planned this whole thing back in 2015 when he handed over billions of dollars to the Wuhan lab for research into developing a man made virus that would attack the human lung in a way never seen before.

wil paranormal
43782 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LhwZvOjg4OeA/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy