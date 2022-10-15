FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 2 Samuel 22:2-5&7, 20221015

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

2 Samuel 22:2-5&7, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, October 15, 2022

O my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, my Gracious, Glorious, Merciful, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the union I have with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and in His Atoning Blood Sacrifice to redeem me.

Heavenly Father, as King David expressed his gratitude for Your Divine protections, please also accept my sacrifice of praise for Your daily Providential deliverances as I extol:

2 You are my ELOHIM, the LORD GOD my Rock, my Fortress, and my Deliverer;

3 You are my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD and my Strength, in whom I will trust because of the shed Blood of my LORD Jesus Christ;

my JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD my BANNER, Shield, and the Horn of my Salvation,

my JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD, Stronghold, and my Refuge;

my JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD GOD my HEALER and Savior; You save me from destruction.

4 You are my JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE, and when I call upon You in Faith, my ADONAI and JEHOVAH, who is worthy to be praised; You always save me from my enemies, through Your Holy Spirit’s protection.

5 When the devil’s waves of death surrounded me; the floods of ungodly men and women made me afraid.

7 In my distress I called upon You, my JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER, and cried out to my JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS; You heard my voice from Your Holy Temple, and my cry entered Your Ears.

Thank You, JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD GOD my PEACE, for Your continuous deliverance, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (2 Samuel 22:2-5&7, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *