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Bio-Bots to Surveil Sewage, Monitor Your Diet & Drug Intake (for "COVID19 detection"..!)
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23 views • October 14, 2020
HHS is scaling up its "National Wastewater Surveillance System," deploying BioBots to municipal sewers in the name of tracking COVID19 spread -- but these agents are also able to monitor at a neighborhood dietary trends, drug/alcohol intake, and much more. We cannot allow a perfect surveillance society to be created -- we must fight while we still have the opportunity. Please spread the word. Christian breaks it down on this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
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