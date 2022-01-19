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Ep. 625 – ‘Disturbed’ Teen Placed On Sex Offender Registry Following Rape In School Bathroom
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11 views • January 19, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start Loudoun, Virginia, where a school sexual assault story that gripped the nation, has ended with a judge proclaiming the teenage boy's psycho-sexual evaluation was one of the most disturbing she has ever seen.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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