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The Courage to Face Covid-19: Book Helps Navigate the Sea of Medical Tyranny Propaganda
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1 view • May 23, 2022
Dr. Peter McCullough of https://www.americaoutloud.com/ and Author John Leake of https://couragetofacecovid.com/ join The Alex Jones Show to talk about standing up to the medical tyranny takeover of society.
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