NEVER FORGET the smoking gun: BUILDING 7 (if you even ever did know)
Published Yesterday

Most people still don't know about Building 7, which collapsed into its own footprint, like the Twin Towers did on 9/11. This is the smoking gun, proving all three buildings were an inside job. Greg Reese does his usual brilliant work outlining and describing it all in this video. 

911fraudtwin towersinside jobtrade centerbuilding collapsepsychosismass formation

