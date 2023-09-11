NEVER FORGET the smoking gun: BUILDING 7 (if you even ever did know)

Most people still don't know about Building 7, which collapsed into its own footprint, like the Twin Towers did on 9/11. This is the smoking gun, proving all three buildings were an inside job. Greg Reese does his usual brilliant work outlining and describing it all in this video.
