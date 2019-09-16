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Sweet Dreams - music by the Eurythmics
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16 views • September 16, 2019
I made the video portion of this back around 2009. In the video
you see Michael Savage. At the time I made this, I thought he wasn't
very awake, but now he is so I regret placing him where I did in the video.
you see Michael Savage. At the time I made this, I thought he wasn't
very awake, but now he is so I regret placing him where I did in the video.
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