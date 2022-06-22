Unreliable Eyewitness Testimony, False Memories, June 21, 2022

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Eyewitness testimony is the worse
Jim and Joe discuss how dangerous false memories are especially with the HoloHoax topicRumble Link
https://rumble.com/v19boxy-false-memories-6-21-22.html
1. Scott Fraser: The problem with eyewitness testimony
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buhMdC7MO0U
2. The Eyewitness Test: How do you stack up?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6fRH5MLBIU
3. How reliable is your memory? | Elizabeth Loftus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PB2OegI6wvI
4. EYE WITNESS TESTIMONY - Loftus & Palmer (1974)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tbwrUYqytQ