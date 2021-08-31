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ARE WE STARTING TO SEE A.D.E.? from theHIghwire.com
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376 views • August 31, 2021
ARE WE STARTING TO SEE A.D.E.?
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-we-starting-to-see-a-d-e/
For over a year, The Highwire has been sounding the alarm on #Covid19 vaccines & their possible association with Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE). Now thousands of emerging vaccine deaths and injuries may be pointing directly to this dangerous phenomenon. Board Certified Pathologist, Ryan Cole, talks to Del about what he is seeing in his practice as the booster bonanza begins.
POSTED: August 30, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-we-starting-to-see-a-d-e/
For over a year, The Highwire has been sounding the alarm on #Covid19 vaccines & their possible association with Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE). Now thousands of emerging vaccine deaths and injuries may be pointing directly to this dangerous phenomenon. Board Certified Pathologist, Ryan Cole, talks to Del about what he is seeing in his practice as the booster bonanza begins.
POSTED: August 30, 2021
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