My Name is Angelino I dont Have a DL

hey, my name is angelino.i live in a small town called bell gardens california, next to commerce. Im making this video bc i dont have a drivers license. black law dictionary defines the word "DRIVER" as One employed in conducting or operating a coach, carriage, wagon, or other vehicle. if you want to do uber eats, usps, ect you would need a dl. picking up your kids from ju jitsu practice does not require a dl.



a person who is more left brained would see this as the supreme reason as to why fufulling the requirements to travel from point a to b is illegitimate, and more ignore the right brain reasoning.

impeding on one's forward movement by foot or car is immoral, and violates Natural Law, or the law of the universe.



a person who is more right brained will see the moral reasoning as justification, and more ignore the left brain reasoning. either way you choose to see it, the state is a liar and wrong.



police are violating the 4th amendment and due process when they steal your things UNREASONABLY due to their lack of knowledge and apathy. it does not have to stay that way. they can change.





my name is angelino, i use my PRIVATE CONVEYANCE which is an EXTENSION of my household aka MY car without a "LICENSE" because 1.) I don't tolerate dark occult satanic pedophiles from Nibiru and 2.) I am not getting paid to "drive" on the roads.



I personally don't care aboout blacks law dictionary, I'm not funding the blood machine military. if we all made videos like this, we would have more freedom.