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War Crime Notice -Town of Taos - VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE
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10 views • May 07, 2021
www.freetaos.net is up and I have posted the NOTICE's that I have thus far served on the criminals that run the corporation that both calls itself "Town of Taos" and believes they are our 'bosses'.
I disagree and I am asking you to join me in rendering them void by lodging a "Vote of NO Confidence". They are in gross violation of their oaths of office and are committing a War Crime by conspiring against you inalienable Rights. They are engaged in a propaganda campaign which utilizes force to coerce or intimidate a population to comply with their socialist agenda.
Taoseno's are invited to read the Notice's I have now served on them in preparation to bring a common law Claim of Trespass against them each for their involvement in the coup against YOUR lawful 'dejure' government.
Calling on all Patriots to rise up and put an end to this ridiculous charade of a 'plannedemic' and take back your Rights, which they have conspired(18 USC 241) to rob from you.
In committing these crimes, they have disqualified themselves and I am encouraging the local population to ignore their unlawful edicts.
contact me at [email protected]
I disagree and I am asking you to join me in rendering them void by lodging a "Vote of NO Confidence". They are in gross violation of their oaths of office and are committing a War Crime by conspiring against you inalienable Rights. They are engaged in a propaganda campaign which utilizes force to coerce or intimidate a population to comply with their socialist agenda.
Taoseno's are invited to read the Notice's I have now served on them in preparation to bring a common law Claim of Trespass against them each for their involvement in the coup against YOUR lawful 'dejure' government.
Calling on all Patriots to rise up and put an end to this ridiculous charade of a 'plannedemic' and take back your Rights, which they have conspired(18 USC 241) to rob from you.
In committing these crimes, they have disqualified themselves and I am encouraging the local population to ignore their unlawful edicts.
contact me at [email protected]
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