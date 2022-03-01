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Biden implicated in Ukraine Corruption. Stealing from the Ukrainian people.
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202 views • March 01, 2022
This will be Bidens downfall. So much corruption it will make your head spin. This level of corruption exists not only in the Ukraine but in most other countries as well. People need to know how much has been stolen from them by entrusted officials. Arrests are imminent.
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