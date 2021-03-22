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ARE VACCINE PASSPORTS COMING? from TheHighwire.com (Link in Notes)
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70 views • March 22, 2021
RE VACCINE PASSPORTS COMING?
Watch Video Here: https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-vaccine-passports-coming/
With multiple forms of digital health surveillance already in the works from the likes of school districts, airlines, sporting venues, and even the European Union, it’s clear a “vaccine passport” could soon be a reality. Jefferey Jaxen reveals more details on these authoritarian health certificates, and how, for maybe the first time ever, The HighWire and W.H.O. agree.
Watch Video Here: https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-vaccine-passports-coming/
With multiple forms of digital health surveillance already in the works from the likes of school districts, airlines, sporting venues, and even the European Union, it’s clear a “vaccine passport” could soon be a reality. Jefferey Jaxen reveals more details on these authoritarian health certificates, and how, for maybe the first time ever, The HighWire and W.H.O. agree.
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