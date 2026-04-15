Healing For The Fractured Soul 61 | Failure to Launch or Sabotage? How DEI Destroyed The Family

This is a sensitive topic, but there is a generation of young men who are being systematically pushed out of every white-collar job in favor of women, DEI hires, and international hires. When diversity targets become the destination, the one demographic not seen as desirable is the largest population in America that is needed in the economy to make sure families are strong and supported- white men. If you found yourself tenured as a white male, you are one of the lucky ones. If you need to find a job, switch careers, or are a young man graduating from college, you are literally being flagged as not a desirable hire. This is devastating for motivation, building a family that relies on a man's income, and encouraging young men that the system works. The cards are not just stacked against white men; they may not even get a card to play with. All of this takes a toll on mental and physical health. Are there any answers? Yes, but it takes thinking outside the box and coming to radical acceptance that the world is actually against you. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-61/

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