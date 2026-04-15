BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Healing For The Fractured Soul 61 | Failure to Launch or Sabotage? How DEI Destroyed The Family
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1460 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
10 views • Yesterday

This is a sensitive topic, but there is a generation of young men who are being systematically pushed out of every white-collar job in favor of women, DEI hires, and international hires. When diversity targets become the destination, the one demographic not seen as desirable is the largest population in America that is needed in the economy to make sure families are strong and supported- white men. If you found yourself tenured as a white male, you are one of the lucky ones. If you need to find a job, switch careers, or are a young man graduating from college, you are literally being flagged as not a desirable hire. This is devastating for motivation, building a family that relies on a man's income, and encouraging young men that the system works. The cards are not just stacked against white men; they may not even get a card to play with. All of this takes a toll on mental and physical health. Are there any answers? Yes, but it takes thinking outside the box and coming to radical acceptance that the world is actually against you. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-61/

The Calendars are HERE! Order YOUR Homesteader's Almanac TODAY!!!!

The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com



Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney


Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth


Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"


AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC



Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com


https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!


Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
healingpedophiliadeliverancemolestationdidself helpincestsex traffickingcounselinghealthy relationshipsbroken heart syndromeinner healingmpdsplit personalitiesdeidysfunctional familiescoping mechanismsfractured mindpstdheal broken heartsfailure to launch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Hidden Hand: Exposing the Zionist globalist agenda behind Israel&#8217;s wars and the push for a one-world government

The Hidden Hand: Exposing the Zionist globalist agenda behind Israel’s wars and the push for a one-world government

Belle Carter
The hidden dangers of GMOs: Why parents must question &#8220;safe&#8221; genetically modified foods

The hidden dangers of GMOs: Why parents must question “safe” genetically modified foods

Patrick Lewis
Saudi Arabia urges U.S. to lift Hormuz blockade amid fears of escalation in Bab al-Mandab

Saudi Arabia urges U.S. to lift Hormuz blockade amid fears of escalation in Bab al-Mandab

Belle Carter
Killing Iran’s supreme leader did not secure Israel, but birthed a wider war on two fronts

Killing Iran’s supreme leader did not secure Israel, but birthed a wider war on two fronts

Lance D Johnson
Diplomatic standoff: U.S. and Iran dig in after high-stakes talks fail

Diplomatic standoff: U.S. and Iran dig in after high-stakes talks fail

Willow Tohi
The Unraveling Hegemon: How the American empire collapsed under its own lies

The Unraveling Hegemon: How the American empire collapsed under its own lies

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy