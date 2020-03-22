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Bio Attack Aimed at Trump 2020!
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56 views • March 22, 2020
This all looks like a bio attack aimed at Trump 2020:
This was created in a petri dish in a bio lab. The globalists are using biological warfare to put us into a New World Order and China will be running it by the helm.
Truth Central: https://www.facebook.com/truthcentralinpennhills/
#TiananmenSquareMassacre
#Coronavirus
#BeijingChina
#WuhanChina
This was created in a petri dish in a bio lab. The globalists are using biological warfare to put us into a New World Order and China will be running it by the helm.
Truth Central: https://www.facebook.com/truthcentralinpennhills/
#TiananmenSquareMassacre
#Coronavirus
#BeijingChina
#WuhanChina
Keywords
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